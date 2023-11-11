Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

