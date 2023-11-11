East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Stock Price Up 14.8%

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 19,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of East Side Games Group from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

East Side Games Group Trading Up 17.1 %

East Side Games Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.17.

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

