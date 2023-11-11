East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Stock Price Up 14.8%

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 19,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of East Side Games Group from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.
