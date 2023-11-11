Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
