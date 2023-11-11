Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

