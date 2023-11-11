Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of ERJ opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. Embraer has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Embraer by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,884,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

