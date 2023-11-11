Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Emerson Electric worth $110,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

