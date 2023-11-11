Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Citigroup

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

