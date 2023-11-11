Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the October 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 155,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EDN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 6,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,172. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $467.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $398.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

