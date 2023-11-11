Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. 3,319,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.94%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

