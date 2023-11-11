Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Endava by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,950,000 after acquiring an additional 333,749 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,998,000 after acquiring an additional 304,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,337 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Endava by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,349,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,250,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 519,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. Endava has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Endava will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

