Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Insider Anne Brennan Acquires 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDVGet Free Report) insider Anne Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.97 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of A$49,700.00 ($32,272.73).

Endeavour Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Endeavour Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Endeavour Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Endeavour Group

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.

