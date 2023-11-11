Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Insider Peter Hearl Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hearl purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.03 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of A$75,480.00 ($49,012.99).

Endeavour Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.14.

Endeavour Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Endeavour Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Endeavour Group Company Profile

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.

