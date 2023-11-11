Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Boosted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,017,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,778,975 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ET opened at $13.13 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

