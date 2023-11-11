Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
NYSE:E opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.73%.
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
