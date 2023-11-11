Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get ENI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on E

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENI Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 9.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,665,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 148,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 319.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:E opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.73%.

About ENI

(Get Free Report

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.