Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Enovis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

