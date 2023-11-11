Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT Raised to $30.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Enovix’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

ENVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Enovix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Enovix has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enovix by 722.2% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth $34,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

