Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 321.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
