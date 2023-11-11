Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 92.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

