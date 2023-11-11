Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $1,758,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

ELS opened at $65.65 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

