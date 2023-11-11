ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

ESSA opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,613.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $144,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

