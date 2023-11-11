ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
ESSA Bancorp Price Performance
ESSA opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $21.80.
ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
