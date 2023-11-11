ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 3,959.7% from the October 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ESSA Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $5.09 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESSA Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.