Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,128 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,389. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

