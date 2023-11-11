Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,627 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. 3,989,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,333. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

