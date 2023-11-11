Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 431 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 669.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,466. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

