Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,825 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.07. 1,098,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average of $87.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.12, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

