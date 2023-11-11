Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after acquiring an additional 124,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.09.
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $7.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $469.29. 739,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,670. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $469.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
