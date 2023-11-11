Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.29. 2,237,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,702. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

