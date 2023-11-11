Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.16% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 193,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 171.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 820,173 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.12. 657,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

