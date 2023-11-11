Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,068 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after buying an additional 671,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,273,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

