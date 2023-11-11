Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,568 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 962,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 205,967 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,834,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 200,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 73,063 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $269,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 283,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

