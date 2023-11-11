Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,352,000 after acquiring an additional 240,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,895. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

