Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.83. 102,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,277. The company has a market cap of $622.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

