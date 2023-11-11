Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded up $4.73 on Friday, reaching $325.51. 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,437. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.88. The stock has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

