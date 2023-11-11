Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. 25,200,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,654,194. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.