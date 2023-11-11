Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.02 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.