Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.11. 36,148,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,472,040. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.