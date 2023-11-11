Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.03. 453,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

