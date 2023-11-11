Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,667,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.