Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.85. 248,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,348. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.