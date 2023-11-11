Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $74.48. 1,141,978 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

