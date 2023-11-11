Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 51,194 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,593. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.71.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

