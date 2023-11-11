Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.67. 427,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,591. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

