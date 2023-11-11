Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NSC stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $196.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.12. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

