Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DE traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.99. 1,311,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.