Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,629. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

