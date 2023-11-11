Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $233.56. 2,847,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.03 and a 200-day moving average of $222.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $262.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.55.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

