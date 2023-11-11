Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 13,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,291.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 10,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $134.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,879,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,990,574. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.