Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 839,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,706. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,731,370 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

