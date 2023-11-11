Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $987,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,292,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.24 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.