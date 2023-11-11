Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 221,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,320,000 after acquiring an additional 166,530 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 299,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,520,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,217. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

