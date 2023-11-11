Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,684,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

